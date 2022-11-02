HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.99 Million

HI (HI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $126.99 million and $666,918.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.59 or 1.00009568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04644527 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $705,620.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

