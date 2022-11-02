Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLMN stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.48. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

