Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.46-$4.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.23 EPS.
Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %
HLT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,952. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.
