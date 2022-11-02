Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

