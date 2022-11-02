Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hologic were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $59,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

