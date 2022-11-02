Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

HOLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 3,419,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

