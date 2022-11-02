Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 239,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

