Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY22 guidance at $2.15-2.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

HMN stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.