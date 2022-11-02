HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.
HORIBA Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About HORIBA
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.
Read More
