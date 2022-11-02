Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,102 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 174,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,070. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

