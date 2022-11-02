Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,179,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 36,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.