Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,905. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

