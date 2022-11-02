Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

