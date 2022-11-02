Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.