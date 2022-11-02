Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,824 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KRBN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

