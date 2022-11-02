Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Danaher stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day moving average of $264.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

