Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The stock has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

