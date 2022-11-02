Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 13,486 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of IAA worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IAA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in IAA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

