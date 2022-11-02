Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 152,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,933. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

