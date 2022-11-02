Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.65

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.65 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 88.65 ($1.02). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.01), with a volume of 78,505 shares trading hands.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £164.37 million and a P/E ratio of -17.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

