Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
