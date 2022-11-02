Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

