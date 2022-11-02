Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 48,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,734. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.