Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 347 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.