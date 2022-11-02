Hourglass Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

WBA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 83,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

