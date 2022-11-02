Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of CoreCivic worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CXW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

