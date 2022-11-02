Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $219.56. 8,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,204. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

