Hovde Group Boosts Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $26.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

