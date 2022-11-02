Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

