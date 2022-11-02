H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

