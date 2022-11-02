Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $8.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,923. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $563.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.67.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

