HUNT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.69 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $69.69 million and $2.23 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.