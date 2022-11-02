Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 47,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 10,520,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,313,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

