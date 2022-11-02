Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HURN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
