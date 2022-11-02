Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Shares Up 7%

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.40. 15,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Husky Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
About Husky Energy
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husky Energy (HUSKF)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.