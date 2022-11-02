HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.61

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.61 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 143.44 ($1.66). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 211,276 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.16) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

