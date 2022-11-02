Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
