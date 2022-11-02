i3 Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

i3 Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

i3 Energy stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.55 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 7,078,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.79. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £280.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.00.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other i3 Energy news, insider Majid Shafiq purchased 206,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($6,041,432.33).

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.