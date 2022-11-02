Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $271,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.