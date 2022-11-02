Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

