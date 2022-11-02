Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 107,462 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

