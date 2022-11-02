Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 17,897 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

