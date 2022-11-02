Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

