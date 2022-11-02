Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,535.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

