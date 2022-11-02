Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 23,116 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

INVH stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

