Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,745 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.