Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

