Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.