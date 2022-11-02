Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

