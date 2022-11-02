Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 35.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

